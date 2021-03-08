Dish on Monday announced that it will acquire the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Republic Wireless as well as its 200,000 customer relationships.

Dish, who already owns the Boost Mobile brand, is working on a build-out of its own 5G network. Boost Mobile, like Republic Wireless, uses T-Mobile‘s network (formerly Sprint) to provide wireless service.

Advertisements

“As we continue to grow our retail wireless business, Republic broadens our existing customer base and positions us to deliver even more value to the market, expanding our portfolio of mobile solutions to meet a variety of customer needs. We look forward to welcoming Republic customers to the DISH family.” John Swieringa, group president, Retail Wireless and DISH COO

The deal is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals and should be finalized in the second quarter of 2021. According to the press release, Republic subscribers should not see any immediate changes to their rate plans or experience. Moreover, they will not have to take any steps or make any changes on their end.