DJI has updated its compact camera portfolio with the new Osmo Pocket 3 launch. DJI’s latest action camera brings impressive upgrades over its predecessor which is praiseworthy.

DJI’s new Osmo Pocket 3 has an all-new larger 1-inch sensor that ensures better image and video quality in every environment conditions. In addition to that, DJI packs a 2-inch flip touchscreen display into the Pocket 3 which easily flips horizontally or vertically sideways offering flexible movement to capture the perfect framing.

Compactness is another noticeable upgrade, the Osmo Pocket 3’s compact and lightweight ergonomics design makes it easy to hold and carry anywhere. The new 1-inch camera brings more improved camera capabilities including faster focusing, and slow motion video at a maximum of 4K/120 frames per second and a minimum of 1080p/240 frames per second.

DJI also enables wireless microphone connectivity support that takes audio recording even further with more detailed and crisp sound. What makes the Osmo Pocket 3 even more impressive is its three-axis gimbal stabilization system with advanced features including an ActiveTrack 6.0 which now offers two new modes- the Dynamic framing mode that keeps the subject always in the frame and an all-new Face-Auto detect mode.

DJI also packs a long-lasting battery in the new Osmo pocket, offering up to 166 mins of battery life on a single charge and it also supports fast charge tech, within just 16 mins of charging the Pocket 3 hits an 80% mark. The Pocket 3 did bring an impressive upgrade over the first two pockets making it a perfect choice for vloggers and adventurers who want to record more wildly.

These massive upgrades do come with a cost that bumps $170 more than its predecessor. The Osmo Pocket 3 will cost you $519 and the creator combo which includes a DJI Mic 2 transmitter, a mini tripod, and a battery handle that extends the battery life, costs $699.