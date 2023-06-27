Insta360 unveils Thunmb-sized GO 3 Action camera with new Action Pod

Insta360 announced its new GO 3 a tiny action camera with an action pod. Successor to the Go 2 comes with upgraded features and improved battery life. GO 3 is specially made for eliminates the hassle of bulkier cameras and offers more unique creative possibilities”, said Insta360. Compared to the predecessor GO 2, the Go 3 offers 50% more battery life, the new action pod with flip screens upgraded dual mics, and 2.7k recording. Insta360 claimed its Go 3 is the world’s smallest action camera with a maximum of 2.7K resolution recording support weighing just 27 grams.

The Go 3 comes in three storage options- the 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB retail at $380, $400, and $430 respectively. The Insta360 GO 3 is now available for sale in US, Japan, and Europe via Insta360’s official website. You’ll get a bunch of accessories in the retail package including Action Pod, Lens Guard, magnet pendant, pivot stand, and easy clip.

Insta360 brings notable upgrades to the GO 3 and one of them the is addition of Action Pod with a flip screen that offers remote preview and enhanced control. The Action Pod features a 2.2-inch flip touchscreen and it connects via Bluetooth for real-time control. You can even control the GO 3 through voice commands

Speaking about compatibility, the GO 3 is compatible with specific Android and iOS devices. Insta360 publishes a list of compatible devices, you can check it out here.

The GO 3 can capture photos in INSP and DNG formats and record videos in MP4 with an aperture of F2.2 and a focal length of 11.24mm. The action camera can capture photos in 2560 x 2560 (1:1), 1440 x 2560 (9:16), 2560 x 1440 (16:9), and 2936 x 1088 (2:7:1) resolutions and you can record videos in 1080p, 1440p, 2.7k (up to 30 FPS) resolutions at 24, 25 and 30 and 50 FPS. It offers different video recording modes- Timed capture, Pre-Recording, Loop recording, and FreeFrame mode. The free-frame mode allows you to change the aspect ratio of your videos even after shooting which means you can upload a video made in a 9:16 aspect ratio as an Instagram reel and the same video on YouTube in a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The Go 3 houses a 310mAh battery which lasts up to 45 minutes and when paired with the Action Pod, the runtime increases to 170 minutes. Action Pod packs a 1,270mAh battery that is chargeable via USB Type C port which charges the Action Pod o to 100% in 65 minutes. The GO 3 is IPX8 rated while the Action Pod has an IPX4 water resistance rating, both are usable in wet conditions without any hiccups.

The Insta360 GO 3 comes with a FlowState Stabilization, 360 Horizon lock, and 6-axis gyroscope which offers shake, tilting, or distortion-free video footage. It has dual microphones to record videos with crystal-clear audio.