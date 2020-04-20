Early details surface for Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

The first details have started to surface for the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and, from the sounds of things, it should be a winner. At least in terms of displays and screen quality.

According to Ross Young, founder/CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and founder of DisplaySearch, the presumed Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will have a 7.59-inch main display with a 2,213 x 1,689 pixel resolution. Additionally, the main display will have a 120Hz refresh rate with what shakes out to be 372 pixels per inch.

That internal display also see a number of upgrades, starting with an an ultra-thin glass and 60Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it will be larger at 6.23-inches with a resolution of 2,267 x 819 pixels. That’s a pretty big size increase over the first model.

Samsung is reportedly employing a hole-punch cutout for the camera as opposed to the “notch” used on the first generation.

Galaxy Fold 2 leak – Front Display

•Size: 6.23”

•Resolution: 2267 x 819

•Refresh Rate: 60Hz

•Backplane Technology – LTPS

•Notch/Hole/UPC – Hole#Samsung #GalaxyFold #foldable — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 20, 2020

Rounding things out, the Galaxy Fold 2 is said to include Samsung’s S Pen and bridge the gap between the Galaxy Note and Tab series.