Early details surface for Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

New report spells out specs for displays

By
AndroidGuys
-

The first details have started to surface for the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and, from the sounds of things, it should be a winner. At least in terms of displays and screen quality.

According to Ross Young, founder/CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and founder of DisplaySearch, the presumed Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will have a 7.59-inch main display with a 2,213 x 1,689 pixel resolution. Additionally, the main display will have a 120Hz refresh rate with what shakes out to be 372 pixels per inch.

That internal display also see a number of upgrades, starting with an an ultra-thin glass and 60Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it will be larger at 6.23-inches with a resolution of 2,267 x 819 pixels. That’s a pretty big size increase over the first model.

Samsung is reportedly employing a hole-punch cutout for the camera as opposed to the “notch” used on the first generation.

Rounding things out, the Galaxy Fold 2 is said to include Samsung’s S Pen and bridge the gap between the Galaxy Note and Tab series.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now available for US buyers

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite official as brand’s latest mid-range tablet

Samsung serves up new Galaxy A phones for US, including 5G models