Elevate your everyday carry with the Essential Crossbody from SF Bags

In the fast-paced world we live in, it’s essential to have a reliable and versatile bag that can keep up with our on-the-go lifestyle. If you think about it, we all carry around different things for our daily lives. Some might pack light with a wallet, keys, and a phone while others may need a notebook, tablet, or portable charger. And then there are those who may have to carry all of those things and more.

For 2023 we have a new option to check out. Meet the Essential Crossbody by SF Bags, a sleek and functional accessory designed to accommodate your personal tech, organize your essentials, and keep you stylishly prepared for any adventure.

The Essential Crossbody is a thoughtfully crafted bag that seamlessly combines style, durability, and practicality. Made by SF Bags, a renowned brand known for their high-quality gear and attention to detail, this crossbody is designed to cater to the needs of modern individuals who value both functionality and aesthetics.

In addition to its dedication to quality, SF Bags also places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction. The brand understands that their customers rely on their gear to enhance their daily lives, whether it’s for work, travel, or leisure. As a result, SF Bags offers excellent customer service, ensuring that every interaction with their brand is met with care and attentiveness.

We’ve reviewed a number of products from SF Bags over the last few years and always find them to be solidly constructed and practical. Whereas most of what has passed through our office has been waxed canvas, this is our first time checking out the Essentials line.

The Essential Crossbody is available in three sizes and five color accents (via SF Bags)

The Essential Crossbody comes in three different sizes (Compact, Medium, and Tall) with a handful of accent colors. Ask yourself what your essential items are and choose the bag that works best.

This versatile bag caters to a diverse range of users including professionals who need to carry their laptop, tablet, and documents. Students and creatives will enjoy its practicality for holding notebooks, sketchbooks, and art supplies. In essence, the Essential Crossbody is designed for anyone seeking a stylish and functional bag that can adapt to their unique needs.

Features:

Tech-Friendly Compartments: The Essential Crossbody boasts a dedicated padded compartment to safeguard your tablet or laptop (up to 14 inches). The soft interior lining provides protection against scratches and bumps.

Organization and Accessibility: Multiple pockets and compartments are intelligently designed to keep your belongings organized and within easy reach. From pens and cables to wallets and passports, there’s a designated spot for everything.

Water-Resistant Construction: The bag’s water-resistant material and water-resistant zippers offer added protection against unexpected drizzles or spills, keeping your belongings dry and secure.

Adjustable Strap and Comfort: The crossbody strap can be easily adjusted to your preferred length, ensuring a comfortable fit for various body types. The shoulder pad provides extra cushioning, reducing strain during extended wear.









The Essential Crossbody by SF Bags is a testament to the brand’s commitment to excellence in design, functionality, and craftsmanship. With its optimal dimensions, versatile features, and stylish aesthetics, this bag caters to tech-savvy professionals, adventurers, students, and creatives alike.

Whether you’re dashing between meetings, exploring a new city, or simply seeking an everyday companion that effortlessly combines fashion and practicality, the Essential Crossbody is the perfect choice. Keep your personal tech and essentials in order while you conquer the world, and look pretty damn cool while you do it. Pricing ranges from $89-$179.