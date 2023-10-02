Enabot, the family robotics company has made the EBO X available for sale on its platform and generally online. This comes after a successful Kickstarter campaign. The device is an advanced home robot offering superior versatility with its powerful hardware and software.

The Kickstarter campaign raised $455,000 from 743 backers, thereby known as a successful campaign.

EBO X three-in-one Home Guardian

The mobile homebot comes with Alexa built-in and V-SLAM navigation. In addition to that, it has an all-round smart home device 4K stabilized camera supported by Color Night Vision. The speaker is customized by Harman AudioEFX.

The device serves a guardian with its agile home security and health alert system. Secondly, it can also be a formidable companion and playmate. Yet, it is also known to satisfy the user’s desire for home entertainment experiences.

Also, it acts as smart guardian when the user is away from the family. The Elderly Fall Alert feature comes in handy because it is able to detect if an elderly person has fallen. The pose inspection algorithm allows it to detect the fall.

Why is EBO X essential?

EBO X is a solid device, industry-first commercialized household robot having a sturdy structure that can be maneuvered easily. It’s a two-wheeled self-balancing robot that has the ability to move around with flexibility and great precision. The integrated dTOF and ALS sensors helps it avoid bumping into things or accidentally crossing boundaries.

It comes with solid performance in computer vision. A 4K camera with a one-axis stabilization system also helps in precision when it comes to movement. It is equipped with 8MP ultra-low-light sensor, a four-microphone array, and reliable far-field sound sensors.

The manufacturer ensures that the EBO X comes with advanced intelligent features in place. This enables the device to perform sophisticated tasks such as smart tracking. It is able to heed calls made even by a child!

Availability and price

The EBO X is available for purchase now on Enabot website, on Amazon, and other retailers worldwide. Buyers can get it for the price of $999.