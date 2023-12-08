ExpressVPN has emerged the VPN of choice when it comes to Android use in 2023. This view is made known in an online post published by CNET. The post also briefly mentioned other top players in the industry.

Significance of VPN for Android

Users of Android tablets or smartphones are very keen on maintaining their safety and privacy when they use the internet. Many of these users have appreciated the use of virtual private network to secure their devices online.

Truly, the device in use, the mobile apps downloaded, and the overall browsing behavior could give away one’s IP address. Those seeking your physical location may find it without hassles. VPN use is definitely the best way to conceal oneself when users don’t want their privacy violated.

The best VPN services protect users from leaking precious geo-location information to Google. They can also protect the user’s browsing habits from being learned by the internet provider.

Why ExpressVPN is a top pick

This year, the guys at CNET employed a rigorous testing process to grade the performance of the most popular Android VPNs sold on the market. It is a culture for the organization to do that each year.

ExpressVPN happens to be the top pick for the best Android VPN because of its outstanding performance, especially noted on its Android app. Furthermore, the app scores high due to its commitment to privacy and transparency. Users have praised the app for being uncluttered, easy to use, and fast connectivity.

However, it is more expensive than others of its kind, making it out of reach for those who don’t have much to spend on such apps.

Key features of ExpressVPN app

Password Manager

Tracker blocker

Ad blocker

TrustedServer technology

Network Lock kill switch

Private DNS

Best-in-class encryption

No activity or connection logs

Lightway protocol

Top factors buyers consider

Buyers of Android VPN often consider many reasons when making a choice. True, it can be difficult arriving at the right decision. So, they base their decisions on a few pointers such as privacy, speed, usability, and cost.

Instead of using a free VPN, CNET recommends paid app such as the ExpressVPN. Users won’t appreciate getting their data sold or their devices riddled with malware.