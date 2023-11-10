Both Faze Clan and SteelSeries have come together in a binding partnership to launch a new line of FaZe Clan x SteelSeries co-branded gaming products.

FaZe Clan ensured the limited edition collection features FaZe black and red colorways. It also showcases the iconic FaZe logo and FaZe camouflage to life SteelSeries’ award-winning Arctis Nova 7 headset, Apex 9 Mini keyboard, Qck XXL mouse pad, and Aerox 3 Wireless mouse.

Take a brief moment to examine all four gaming products below.

Apex 9 Mini keyboard

The keyboard provides every good thing gamers need in a small package. Its 60 percent form factor enables users to have more desk space for mouse sweeps and movements. However, the good thing is that it also has the capabilities of a full-size keyboard for printed secondary functions.

The Double Shot PBT keycaps are renowned for their durability, quality and sound. Gamers have elite keycaps to match in this case.

Arctis Nova 7 wireless headset

This one features FaZe moniker on the speaker plates. Further, it is accented with FaZe camouflage on the ComfortMax ski band. The headset is engineered with Nova Acoustic System, which features HiFi audio, and supercharged by the Sonar Audio Software Suite.

It delivers 360 Spatial Audio, giving gamers the kind of finite that others don’t enjoy. Gamers are also able to amplify the sounds of the expansive overworld and they can listen to two audio streams all at once. It comes with a 38-hour battery and a fast charge function.

Aerox 3 wireless mouse

Aerox 3 Wireless mouse is also adorned with FaZe camouflage, and it’s engineered for the quickest swipes that enables gamers to easily beat the competition to the trigger. It comes with a 200-hour battery life with fast charging, ensuring stress-free dual wireless.

Its 200-hour battery life with fast charging capacity is commendable. The product manages all that power with 68g weight, and designed for super light mouse swipes.

Qck XXL mouse pad

This is the gateway to both the esports and FaZe Clan worlds. Qck XXL is a pinnacle of surface performance, innovation, and style. It was made with exclusive micro-woven cloth for maximum control. The mouse is also optimized for low and high CPI tracking movements. In addition, the 900 mm x 400 mm playing surface gives players maximum control.

Get the gaming gear at BestBuy or at SteelSeries.