Garmin has launched new high-end smartwatches with high-end specs and high-end price tags. Both smartwatches are intended for athletes, explorers, and extreme fitness enthusiasts. Garmin’s new fitness-focused Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epox Pro smartwatches come with advanced health features, improved weather mapping, new workout features, and whole much more. Garmin offers three sizes options for both smartwatches including 42, 47MM, and 51mm. The Sapphire Edition will come only in a 51mm size.

One of the notable changes is Garmin integrated the new LED flashlight in both smartwatches which lets you adjust the brightness and variable light intensities and a red safety light gives you greater awareness while you train in the dark. Garmin’s both high-end Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epox Pro smartwatches are now available for sale via Garmin, with prices starting at $900 and $800.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epox Pro smartwatches offer a longer battery life, the former offers up to 37 days of battery life on smartwatch mode and up to 122 hours in GPS mode with solar charging and the latter lasts 16 days on a single charge with the smartwatch mode and 30 hours in GPS mode and it doesn’t have solar charge support.

Garmin packs a bunch of new activities in the Epix Pro smartwatch including Horseback riding, Racquet sports, soccer, surfing, basketball, running uphill, whitewater rafting, motocross, and more. The smartwatch comes with advanced health features such as Wrist-based heart rate, Pulse Ox sensor, sleep monitoring, stress tracking, and body battery energy monitoring. On the other hand, Garmin packs a new heart rate sensor with new optical sensors and sport-specific algorithms into the Fenix 7 Pro smartwatch which gives detailed reports of how your body performing during workouts.

Both smartwatches feature a scratch-resistant responsive touchscreen sapphire AMOLED display. The Fenix 7 Pro flaunts a 1.4-inch circular dial and the Epix Pro measures1.3-inch the same circular shape dial. The improved weather map overlays show you more accurate weather conditions.