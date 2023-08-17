World’s leading Dash Cam manufacturer, Nextbase is presenting Nextbase 522GW sweet offers to customers and others so they can enjoy its revolutionary Dash Cam.

The 522GW appears to have been manufactured to reinforce features already available in previous versions of the product. With Alexa built-in, the Dash Cam allows motorists to talk directly with to the Dash Cam. Over the years, it has received several additional features that make life easy for the users.

Salient features

Use voice commands in Alexa to play music, check weather, control smart home devices, or talk directly to the dash camera

The viewing angle allows expansive shooting coverage with minimal edge-to-edge distortion

G-sensor allows emergency video file backup when accident happens

Emergency SOS features emergency response to alert emergency services close to your location in the event of an accident

Click & Go Pro mount offer installation and removal process in the vehicle

Nextbase 522GW Available offers

The cost of the device is $249.99 at the present time, the original price was $299.99. Deals of products offered alongside it makes it possible for buyers to get an additional $10 discount. Purchasing the 522GW with other items could previously allow a customer to get up to $120 in discounts. For now, adding Nextbase Rear Window Camera, and Nextbase 32GB MicroSDHC memory card can mean savings of up to $60 for the customer.

There are just two package deals that include this item. Visit BestBuy to learn more about these packages. Other perks include things such as free installation.

Further uses of Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam

It is possible for drivers to use voice control elements of the device. They can use commands such as “protect a recording” if they witness something of interest on the street. Alexa is capable of getting directions, play music, place hands-free calls, control smart home devices – some of which could be bought alongside it – and even do more!

Users can capture up to 1440p video with this product. However, more importantly, the Dash Cam has ports for connecting compatible camera modules for easy expansion.

Richard Browning, Director at Nextbase said that Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam is a better, slicker, and more inclusive product in Dash Cam market. It offers unbeatable image quality, and range of features that positions it as a must-have in-car safety product.