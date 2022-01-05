Google has been hard at work updating the Android ecosytem. With recently announced updates, Google is now focussing on making these devices sync, pair, and function together in a more connected way. Google will be releasing updates throughout the year to make Android devices work better together.

Fast Pair is coming to more devices

Fast Pair allows you to quickly set up and pair devices. Google is working to bring this functionality to other devices including TVs and smart home devices.

In the coming weeks, Google will allow you to Fast Pair Matter-enabled smart home devices to your network, Google Home, and other apps. You will also be able to Fast Pair headphones to Chromebooks.

Sometime in the next few months, you will be able to Fast Pair headphones to Google TV or other Android TV OS devices.

Coming later this year, you will be able to use your Android phone to quickly set up a new Chromebook.

Do more with Android

You are already able to unlock your Chromebook with your Android phone, but in the coming months, that feature will be extended to Wear OS.

Google is working with Acer, HP, and Intel to Fast Pair your Android phone to your Windows PC. Quickly set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages, and share files with Nearby Share. This feature is coming sometime this year.

Later this year, you will be able to use your Samsung or Pixel device to lock and unlock your BMW using Ultra Wide-Band (UWB) technology. You will also be able to share keys with friends and family.

Media Sharing

In the coming weeks, starting with Bose speakers and soundbars, Chromecast built-in will be coming to more devices. Camera Roll on Phone Hub will let you share photos, videos from your Android phone to your Chromebook.

Within the next few months, your Bluetooth-enabled headphones will automatically switch the audio between Chromebooks and Android devices. Spatial audio is also coming to headsets. You will be able to turn your car on and off, control the temperature and get information about your car on all Assistant-enabled devices.

Sometime this year your will be able to view and respond to Android phone’s messaging apps on your Chromebook without the need to install them.