Google is on a mission to provide you with easy, safe, and seamless access to your digital life while on the road. Google has announced a few new updates for Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.

Having already announced updates to Android’s ability to connect to other devices, let’s check out what they have for us on the road.

Android Auto

Android Auto allows your Android device to connect to compatible car displays. This summer they are expanding the types of apps you can use. Google is partnering with Lyft and Kakao Mobility, allowing drivers to view and accept rides from their car display.

In the coming weeks, the new Motorola MA1 wireless adapter will allow you to enable wireless on your Android Auto, even if it isn’t built-in.

Google built-in

Google built-in is for cars with infotainment systems that are powered by Android Automotive OS. In the coming weeks, you will be able to download navigation apps like Sygic and Flitsmeister. You will also be able to download charging apps like ChargePoint and PlugShare, as well as parking apps such as SpotHero and ParkWhiz.

This spring, Google will allow you to check on and adjust settings in your car with just your voice. Activate features like lane-keeping assist, or check when your next service is due. Beginning with Volvo, apps like YouTube will allow you to access video entertainment in your car while parked.

Other announcements

You can already unlock your BMW, but later this year Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology will allow you to unlock and share keys on compatible cars. With UWB you won’t even have to take your phone out of your pocket to unlock your car.

This spring, Google is launching remote actions. Allowing for direct integration with the Google Home line of products, you will be able to warm up or cool down your car, lock and unlock it, as well as check the status of things like the battery. It will start with Volvo and roll out to other manufacturers at a later date.