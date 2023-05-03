Google Accounts now supports Passkeys

It’s time for getting rid of the password of the Google account, Google has now officially announced the support for passkeys to sign into your Google account. It is one of the best, easier, and most secure login methods for Google accounts. The Passkeys is developed by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium.

The Passkey works very efficiently on Apple, Android, and other devices that support the feature. Speaking about its real-world uses, compared to passwords, passkeys are more secure and easy to use. For eg, if you want to sign in to your Google account and you have the passkey feature enabled then you can simply log in to your account, apps, or any sites the same way you unlock your smartphone by using Pattern, Fingerprint or Face unlock.

Moreover, one of the best advantages of the passkey is, it is very resistant to cyber attacks such as phishing, malware, and passwords attack. Apple also embedded the Passkeys into iOS during the launch of iOS 16. Every Apple device which is on iOS 16 or above have now passkey support.

“Last year — alongside FIDO Alliance, Apple, and Microsoft — we announced we would begin work to support passkeys on our platform as an easier and more secure alternative to passwords. And today, ahead of World Password Day, we’ve begun rolling out support for passkeys across Google Accounts on all major platforms. They’ll be an additional option that people can use to sign in, alongside passwords, 2-Step Verification (2SV), etc.”, said Google

Activating the Passkey is very easy, just log into your Google account and then go to the Create a Passkey option and create a Passkey for your Google account. One thing to keep in mind, you can set the passkey as a default method for signing in but it’s not yet possible to completely remove the password for the Google account. If the passkey isn’t working, you still have a password option to log into your Google account.

