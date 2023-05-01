Google Pixel 7a Unboxing Images Surfaced Online, Expected to Launch on May 10

Google may be gearing up for the launch of the Google Pixel 7a smartphone during its upcoming Google I/O 2023 event which will be held on 10th May in the US. There are lots of leaks and rumors already revealing the renders and specifications of the upcoming Pixel 7a smartphone. The latest leaks revealed the live images of the upcoming Google Pixel 7a smartphone which confirms the design and color options.

According to the leaked renders, the Pixel 7a will come in Grey, White, and Blue color options. It will feature a dual rear camera setup at the back and a center-mounted punch-hole cut-out selfie camera. The Pixal 7a will look almost similar to its predecessor the Pixel 6a, design–wise there are no big upgrades but in terms of build quality, the Pixal 7a will likely feature a metal frame. 

Leaked Google Pixel 7a renders reveal design and color options

Other expected specifications of the Pixel 7a include a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will likely be powered by the in-house new Tensor G2 processor, under the hood. The device will run on Android 13 OS. 

Also Read:- Google Pixel 8 renders reveal changes over its predecessor

For optics, the Google Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary camera paired with 12MP ultra-wide shooter. It is tipped to offer a 10.8MP selfie snapper.

Google Pixel 7A Specifications (Expected)

  • 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • Dual rear camera setup- a 64MP primary camera (OIS support) paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. 10.8MP selfie camera
  • Tensor G2 Chipset
  • 4,400mAH battery with 20W fast charging
  • Android 13 OS
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB Internal storage
Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.