Google Chrome is having a great day as today marks its 15th birthday. As such, Google is announcing a complete redesign of the Chrome experience. The new features will come to desktop based on its Material You principles, updated Chrome Web Store and new search tools at the side panel.

The fresh look is meant to celebrate Chrome’s birthday. It comes on desktop but a few updates will be rolled that will make users to be able have a quick browser, and one that’s easy to use.

Chrome continues to build on original goal

When it was born 15 years ago, the creators of Chrome wanted something fast, reliable, secure, but easy to use. The determination to maintain these ethos continue in 2023. This goal drives every improvement made over the years.

In 2023, Chrome achieved fastest load speeds in benchmark tests. It has also promoted stronger security by pushing for HTTPS by default. Users are able to protect and manage their passwords now more than ever before.

Updates have come to billions of users faster than any other browser could afford, and developers have been helped to improve their site performance. Also, machine learning is enabling accessibility and personalized browsing experience.

Material You personalization

Chrome’s icons have been refreshed and users will see the new changes over the next few weeks. The new changes based on Material You will focus on legibility. Color palettes have been created to compliment tab and toolbar.

Users can quickly and easily distinguish between profiles such as work and personal accounts at a glance. Dark and light modes have been better integrated with operating systems so Chrome preferences can easily adapt OS-level settings.

There are also more improvements to make it easy to use Chrome. These have to do with Google Translate, Google Password Manager, and some others. Users may click the three dots to the top right to see what options they have.

In addition, users can find more extensions in the new Chrome Web Store. These include AI-powered extensions and Editors’ spotlight. There are other recommendations to try out as well.

You can try out the public preview today. Click here to see it.