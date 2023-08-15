About a year ago, Google created a new feature; a new home for Memories in order for users to relive, customize, and share the most memorable times. Now, Google has updated that part of Google Photos this year.

Google Memories view that users can find in Google Photos. Update from Google give users the opportunity to make use of their devices in various types of ways. However, anyone with a phone that has Google Photos can now enjoy another new feature that helps the relive memories even better.

Why it’s vital

Smartphones are filled with photos and videos that multiply every day. They could become clutters on the smartphone if care isn’t taken to clear the debris. In some cases, one finds duplicate images, screenshots, and some unpleasant blurry videos. These make it hard for users to focus an anything meaningful. Therefore, Memories has come to the rescue.

Introducing the new Google Memories updated feature

Google made it clear that it has created a home for memories automatically created and organized with the help of AI. The scrapbook lets users relive, customize, and share their most memorable trips, celebrations, and daily moments with loved ones and acquaintances.

You can give your memories a name

Users can rename their memories to make them easily sorted and recognizable. This means that a user can now easily personalize his or her feeling of the moment. The feature also provides some inspirations by creating suggestions with the help of AI. Users can get suggestions on naming with AI when they look for the “Help me title” button on some of the selected memories. They can edit, ask for more options. More important details suggestions can be added by clicking the “Add hint” button.

This feature is in its infant stages, and Google expects users to offer their feedback in a constructive manner that can help to improve the features in Google Photos.

When is the new feature in Memories available?

The new Memories view starts rolling out on 15th August but it’s expected to be rolled out worldwide in the coming months. Users may find it in the updated navigation menu seen at the bottom of the Photos app.