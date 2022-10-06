Months after first teasing out its latest flagship devices, Google has formally offered up the full details for its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Set to arrive on October 13, the pair of phones are powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor and Android 13. The second-gen chipset is 60% faster than its predecessor in the area of machine learning. Moreover, it’s 20% more efficient than the one found in the Pixel 6 line.

Both phones are designed with 100% recycled material in their aluminum enclosures. Each comes in three color options with multiple storage options.

The 7 line is the first to include software features such as emoji search by voice, transcription of voice messages in Google Messages, and voice recorder that separates different speakers.

A future feature drop will add Clear Calling, a tool which uses machine learning to clean up incoming audio on calls. Google also debuts a free VPN service for Pixel phones to improve their privacy.

Pixel 7

The Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate which puts it slightly smaller than the Pixel 6 screen. With a 1080 x 2400 resolution and HDR support, it’s also 25% brighter than the Pixel 6 at its peak. Under the hood the Pixel 7 has 8GB LPDDR55 RAM with storage capacities of 128GB or 256GB.

In the area of cameras, Google keeps things moving forward yet again. The main camera is a 50-megapixel shooter with an 82-degree field of view; a secondary 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera has a 114-degree field of view with lens correction.

As we see with each generation of Pixel phones, this one comes with a suite of software features and modes. Present here are Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, Photo Unblur, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Super-Res Zoom (8X) and a host of other tools.

Videos are also boosted with 4K shooting at 60fps, 10-bit HDR support for third-party apps, enhanced stabilization and auto-focus, and Cinematic Blur.

The Pixel 7 comes with a 4355mAh battery with 30W fast charging and support for 20W fast wireless charging and battery share.

The Pixel 7 has both an in-display fingerprint reader and Face Unlock, making it easier to unlock the phone. Rounding out the noteworthy specs are Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Google’s Titan M2 security chip.

Pixel 7 Pro

Key differences for the 7 Pro start with a larger display at 6.7-inches with a 120HZ refresh rate. The resolution is also boosted to 1440 x 3120 pixels.

Performance is bolstered with 12GB memory and storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The Pixel 7 Pro cameras include a 50-megapixel wide (82-degree), 12-megapixel ultra-wide (126-degree), and 48-megapixel telephoto shooters. Super-Res Zoom is boosted to 30X for the larger phone.

The wide camera is 21% wider and has auto-focus with support for macro photos up to 3cm away. The 5X telephoto camera works in tandem with the other cameras and can provide a total “Pro” zoom of 0.5X – 10X, or up to 30X for video.

The battery is a 5,000mAh power source with support for the 30W fast charging, wireless charging, and battery sharing.

Availability

Google pledges five years of Pixel security updates for the Pixel 7 series of phones.

The Pixel 7 will be available in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass colors while the 7 Pro comes in in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. The Pixel 7 will cost $599 ($700 for Verizon version with mmWave 5G support) and the Pixel 7 Pro comes in at $899 for all US carriers.

