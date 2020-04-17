Google sweetens the pot with more Stadia Pro deals

Dominic Gomez
Given so many people are stuck in their houses right now Google’s recent decision to offer two months of its Stadia Pro free to customers was a wise one. That’s right, anyone who signs up for Stadia Pro, get their first two months free of charge.

Included in the deal is access to a handful of games for free, but you technically have to “claim” them. Among them are  GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper. And if you are already a Stadia Pro member, don’t worry, your next two months will be free of charge.

Google this week announced a number of new offers to attract new subscribers and increase revenue. Here’s what’s available to anyone using Stadia Pro right now.

  • New! Borderlands 3 for $30.00 USD (50% off)
  • New! Borderlands 3 Deluxe for $40.00 USD (50% off)
  • New! Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $50.00 USD (50% off)
  • New! Borderlands 3 Season Pass for $39.99 USD (20% off)
  • New! Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration $10.50 USD (65% off)
  • New! Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition $19.80 USD (67% off)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 for $47.99 USD (20% off)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition for $53.59 USD (33% off)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition for $59.99 USD (40% off)
  • Kine for $10.00 USD (50% off)
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for $10.00 USD (50% off)

Now is truly a good time to check out what Stadia is all about. You don’t need any fanciful hardware, there’s no console to worry about, and it’s available wherever there’s a good data connection. They got me with their two free months; yeah, I’m a sucker.

Have you signed up for Stadia yet? What do you think of the service and selection thus far?

