Google announced a new AI feature for Gmail

Google just wrapped up its Google I/O 2023 event with a new smartphone, the first foldable phone and tablet, and many new exciting features. Google announces a new AI feature for Gmail on Wednesday at its Google I/O 2023 event. Gmail’s this new AI feature will write entire emails for you.

Google calls it “help me write”, basically this feature is an upgrade to the auto-replies that Google already embedded in Gmail. Furthermore, during a presentation, the CEO of Google Sundar Pichai beautifully demonstrated this feature by taking the example of asking an airline for a refund for a flight.





This Gmail’s new AI feature gathers all the context of the emails which you previously exchanges with the airlines and writes an entire mail asking for a refund. And obviously, you can edit the message the way you want and then you are ready to send it. The feature is really helpful for many folks that reduces their writing efforts and most importantly it saves time on mindless emails.

Google will soon implement this feature on the Gmail. What are your thoughts on Gmail’s new AI feature let us know in the comment section.

