Google’s Pixel series devices are well known for their photography and software experience. If you are thinking about buying Google’s latest generation smartphones- the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7a. Then this is the right time to get this latest Pixel 7 series. They are available at an all-time low price. Big retailers namely Amazon slashed the Pixel 7 series prices by offering a straight 25% discount on the retailed price. It’s a limited-time deal, hurry up if you are considering any Pixel 7 series devices. 

Google Pixel 7 Pro- Available at just $699

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro high-end variant in the Pixel 7 series launched at an $899 price tag and now Amazon offering a straight 25% discount on the original price which brings down the pricing to just $699. Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with 120Hz refresh rate support. Powering the device by Google’sin-house Tensor Gen 2 processor coupled with a 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Google’s Pixel series are camera-focused devices and the Pixel 7 Pro is the best version of the Pixel series when it comes to smartphone photography. It has a  50MP wide camera paired with 48MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultrawide shooter. On the front, there’s a 10.8MP selfie camera.

Google Pixel 7- Available at just $449

The Pixel 7 is the mid-variant in the Pixel 7 series family and comes with the most appealing at an impressive price point. The Pixel 7 offers great battery life and the best software experience. The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ panel with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. All Pixel 7 series devices come with Google’s Tensor Gen 2 chipset at the helm. It boots Android 13 out of the box. 

For optics, it has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP wide lens, and 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP camera on the front for selfies and video chats. The Pixel 7 is now available at just $499 via Amazon.

Google Pixel 7a- Available at $444

One of the cheapest variants in the Pixel 7 series- the Pixel 7a is available at a more affordable price tag. The Pixel 7a retails at $499 originally and now it is available at an all-time low price of just $444 on Amazon

Pixel 7a offers a 64MP primary camera joined by a 13MP ultrawide camera and it has a 13MP camera on the front for selfies. Pre-loaded with Android 13, the Pixel 7 packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone has a 6.1-inch FHD+ 90Hz screen and is powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset.

