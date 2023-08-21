There are some brands that rule the action cameras market and one of the brands is GoPro. GoPro is very popular for its action cameras which are absolutely made for adventure enthusiasts. This camera tends to be compact, and lightweight and boasts a sturdy build quality that makes it shoot at clear quality even in extreme conditions. GoPro’s upcoming Hero 12 Black renders and specs leaked online ahead of the official launch. The Hero 12 Black camera will come as a successor to the GoPro Hero 11 launched last year in September.

A reliable tipster Roland Quandt reveals the key specifications and the design of the upcoming GoPro Hero 12 Black action camera. As per the tipster, the Hero 12 will feature a large 1/1.9-inch large 27MP camera sensor with a maximum of up to 5.3k at 60fps video recording support. It will feature a 2.27-inch main display on the rear while the front screen measures 1.4 inches. Dimension-wise, Hero 12 Black is the same as Hero 11 but the body materials will be different. The latest is said to come with blue-colored speckles instead of the plain black on the Hero 11.

Furthermore, It will feature the same battery capacity as its predecessor rated 1,720mAh Enduro battery which is reportedly optimized and offers up to 70 minutes while shooting at the highest resolutions settings. The action camera is said to feature a Hyper view, Hyper smooth auto boost, Horizon lock, and Hypersmooth 6.0 stabilizations for smooth crisp videos.

The action camera can record videos in HDR while shooting at the highest resolutions. So far the leaks suggest, the GoPro Hero 12 Black will be priced at €449 and open sales will be starting on September 13. It’s all rumors and leaks, before you take this for granted it’s better to wait for the official announcement.