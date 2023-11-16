America’s innovative kitchen appliances designer and manufacturer brand Gourmia presents its latest Fry N Fold digital air fryer which is designed with popular cooking features that deliver a great performance. Gourmia’s new air fryer offers the same oil-like perfect crisp but without the use of a drop of fatty oil.

The Fry N Fold air fryer is just about half of the size of the traditional air fryer and its compact space-saving design easily fits in any kitchen. The sturdy stainless steel upper body accents complement any kitchen while the lower foldable shatterproof glass basket with extra large space inside measures 7-quart. The transparent glass basket design looks quite premium and modern making an exceptional table presence when the food cooks.

Gourmia embedded a FryForce 360° technology into the Fry N Fold Digital air fryer that optimally and rapidly distributes even and consistent heated air inside the basket and maintains the perfect outer crisp, juicy tenderness from inside, and golden brown color of the food- with up to 80% less fat. It offers 10 different one-touch cooking presets including air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and more. There is a small LED screen on top of the air fryer that indicates the temperature and time. Other features include a preheat that reminds you when it’s ready for food to be added and a turn-food reminder that alerts you halfway through the cooking time to flip the food being cooked.

Gourmia Fry N Fold digital air fryer comes in a sole Black stainless steel finish with a shattered glass basket starting at $59.99 and is now available on Target online and offline stores.