One of the big tech shows i.e. the IFA 2023 is just around the corner, and every techie dreams of being a part of this show once in a lifetime. We are just three days away from the IFA 2023 and it is time to sum up all the rumors and leaks of upcoming devices from the biggest brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony which are going to launch in the IFA 2023.

IFA 2023 is the world’s largest consumer electronics and home appliances trade show that takes place between the 1st of September and the 5th of September in Berlin. Since 1924, the event kicked off for the first time, and in today’s year 2023, a milestone for the IFA marks its remarkable 99th year.

What to Expect from the IFA 2023

Just like every year, we expect to see some big launches and announcements from the tech giants in the market including Samsung, LG, Sony, Sennheiser, Miele, DJI, Fitbit, JBL, Bosch, Toshiba, XGIMI, Shokz, and many more. The event will start with keynote speeches from Hisense and Honor where both brands will unveil their latest innovative products including Honor’s latest foldable phone Magic V2.

As per the latest news, leaks, and rumors, Here is what we expect from these biggest tech brands at IFA 2023

Honor

Honor is going to set new standards for folding phones with its latest innovation for Magic V2 foldable phone. Honor will be one of the keynote speakers at IFA 2023 and with its “Unfold Tomorrow” talk show, the brand will officially announce the global availability of the Honor Magic V2 foldable smartphone that was launched in China earlier this year. Honor’s Magic V2 currently holds the title of the world’s slimmest foldable smartphone.

Hisense

Another big name in the tech Industry and also a keynote speaker at IFA 2023, Hisense will be introducing Scenario-driven future tech. Furthermore, the company will discuss optimizing the products and services to meet customer needs.

XGIMI

As per the reports, the brand will introduce its new projector- the Horizon Ultra at IFA 2023. However, the company already teased a photo on the official website which confirms the entry of a new projector.

Toshiba

We expect to see the company’s affordable TV lineup for this year at IFA 2023. Last year, Toshiba showcased its first Quantum Dot TV so there are chances to see some exciting announcements from Toshiba.

Sennheiser

One of the premium Audio brands Sennheiser, recently unveiled its Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar in the market, and rumors suggest that the brand is planning to bring a more affordable and compact version of the Ambeo soundbar which is reportedly called as Ambeo Mini.

Audio-Technica

Audio-Technica officially confirmed they are launching some exciting audio products at the IFA 2023, though the brand hasn’t cleared which audio products are unveiling in the show. Here’s the official tweet from the brand, whatever it will be but we are excited to see what Audio-Technica brings this year.

We are thrilled to announce we will be at @IFA_Berlin in less than two weeks!

Discover the exciting surprises we've prepared for you at our booth. 🎉



📍 @MesseBerlin

🗓️ 1-5 September

☰ Stand 221, Hall 1.2



Get your ticket 👉 https://t.co/eL8RQm7iSF #IFA2023 #IFABerlin pic.twitter.com/WyZQLmQZfX — Audio-Technica EMEA (@AudioTechnicaEU) August 18, 2023