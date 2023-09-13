HMD Global, the smartphone establishment known for manufacturing Nokia phones is poised to release smartphones under its own brand. The HMD Global CEO, Jean-Francois Baril made the announcement on LinkedIn on Monday.

HMD has been the home of Nokia phones for six years, and will continue to do so. According to Baril, the company is ready for the next stretch of its journey. Therefore, HMD will enter the smartphone manufacturing world as an independent force. It will embark on seeking “a new world for telecommunications focused on consumer needs.”

No release date cited yet

The announcement on LinkedIn didn’t come with a release timeline for its new line of smartphones. The team at HMD has been contacted but there’s no hint or reply on when the new devices will get to the market.

No more manufacturing mediocre devices

Nokia phone users have remarked on how the journey started nicely for the Nokia brand. Some also reflected on how HMD has been releasing mediocre Nokia phones into the market, with a good number of users switching to other brands such as the Google Pixel phones. Enthusiasts will expect HMD to produce better products this time, not just mediocre phones produced under HMD brand name.

About HMD Global

HMD Global was formed when Microsoft sold its rights as a smartphone manufacturer to Nokia in 2016. At that time, Foxconn took over the Microsoft feature phone business, since its owner, Terry Gou is main owner of HMD Global.

At the present time, Nokia-branded phones are produced by Foxconn, which means the newly announced unknown smartphones from HMD will also be manufactured by Foxconn.

Whatever Baril meant by saying the company will continue to design phones for a more sustainable and affordable future, will be made clearer when the products are in the hands of users.