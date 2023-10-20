One of the major advantages of Clamshell phones is- they are very compact and easy to handle. Just flip it and it easily slips into your pocket. Although the clamshell phone I’m talking about does not come from the brand that has maximum contribution in the foldable market, you know where I’m pointing.

You can say it is a trendsetter brand when it comes to the revolution of the clamshell foldable smartphone, forcing every foldable manufacturer to follow a large cover screen factor- I think you already traced the brand, if not it’s none other- the OPPO.

OPPO unveiled its third-generation clamshell foldable smartphone the Find N3 Flip to the global market which brings solid upgrades over the last year’s Find N2 Flip in terms of design, camera specs, and internal hardware.

Best camera setup I’ve seen on any clamshell foldable phone

OPPO’s design engineers are very open when it comes to trying new designs. And, the latest gen foldable phone cement that. OPPO packs a triple rear camera setup at the back in a very creative way that looks absolutely stunning. And yes, it is the first clamshell foldable phone to feature a triple camera kit, the highest on any clamshell-type phone.

You get a Sony’s IMX890 50MP main camera that comes with an OIS (optical Image Stabilization) support. The main unit is joined by a 48MP ultra-wide sensor with 115° field of view and a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 32MP snapper for the selfies. OPPO is the first to offer a dedicated telephoto zoom lens on the clamshell phone.

New cover screen

Flexion Hinge offers a great flipping experience with almost an invisible crease when unfolded. Furthermore, the hinge allows one to hold the phone at different positions anywhere in 45°-120° degrees. OPPO claims that its hinge is very sturdy and flexible and can withstand up to 600,000 folds. Up front, you are welcome with a stunning 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED LTPO Pro-XDR display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, 1440Hz PWM dimming, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. You get a fully functional 3.26-inch cover screen which allows you to use it as a standalone display and is capable enough to run every app on it.

Featuring MediaTek’s high-end Dimensity 9200 flagship processor at the helm which handles gaming and multitasking things flawlessly. It houses a 4,300mAh battery that easily offers a day-long juice on a single charge and a 44W fast wired charger fills the tank within minutes.

OPPO Find N3 Pricing and Availability

The Find N3 Flip is available for pre-order through OPPO’s website and comes in a sole 12GB + 256GB variant that costs $1089. OPPO offers three beautiful color options for the Find N3 Flip- Misty Pink, Sleek Black, and Cream Gold.