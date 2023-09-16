Infinix literally shaking up the Western as well as Asian markets with its back-to-back hit smartphones- first the Infinix GT 10 Pro affordable gaming smartphone, then a camera-focused Zero 30 5G smartphone. Today, Infinix has partnered with the biggest name in the Automotive industry and is certainly popular for its luxurious cars none other- the BMW. In collaboration with BMW, Infinix designed a mesmerizing Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition smartphone. The smartphone features BMW’s signature color strip design- a combination of Red, Dark Blue, and Light Blue colors.

Recently, Infinix unveiled the world’s first 3D lighting leather back design- the same design Infinix packs in the Note 30 VIP racing edition. In case, you want to know more about 3D leather design, we wrote an in-depth article on it you check out here. Now back to the Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition, let’s delve into details.

It’s a special edition, so it’s obvious the Note 30VIP Racing Edition box comes with a bunch of customized BMW-themed goodies. You get a customized 15W wireless charger, a VIP card, a key chain, and a pair of earbuds in the retail box. The internal hardware remains the same as the vanilla variant which was announced two months earlier in the market.

The sole purpose of the phone is to offer powerful performance while gaming, multitasking, or video editing. Infinix went with MediaTek, powering the Note 30 VIP Racing Edition with Dimensity 8050 processor- the same processor used on the GT 10 Pro. The chipset is based on 6nm architecture paired with an Arm Mali GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The device runs on customized BMW-themed UI based on Android 13 out of the box.

On the back, you get Infinix’s premium newly introduced 3D Leather lighting technology design with tri-color strips embedded in it. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 108MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor, and a 32MP snapper at the front for selfies and video chats.

You get a stunning 6.67-inch FHD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensuring a smoother scrolling experience. All unit runs on a large 5,000mAh power tank which supports 68W fast wired charging as well as a whopping 50W wireless charging tech.

Yes, there’s a slight price bump here compared to the regular variant pricing- $299. The Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Editions starts at $315. The smartphone is now up for sale in global markets through Infinix’s official website and other authorized retailers.