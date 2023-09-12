First Infinix GT 10 Pro, then the Infinix Zero 30 5G, and now the innovative back leather design for the upcoming smartphones, Infinix has built a solid design portfolio for its latest smartphones. Transsion Holding’s subsidiary Infinix developed an innovative 3D Lighting Leather Technology. The Industry-first highly translucent synthetic leather paired with mesmerizing LED light effects which creates captivating light effects on the rear covers of Infinix mobile devices.

The latest synthetic leather design offers a fine texture, elasticity, and slim profile making it an ideal material for the smartphone’s back. Infinix has plans to integrate this technology with sound effects meaning the back cover design sounds and lights up for notifications and app alerts.

Under the hood, the 3D lighting leather technology boasts a four-layer structure- the Light Guide film at the very bottom, in the middle the Lightproof paint layer which produces light effects, and on the top translucent TPU leather finish incorporated with photochromic polymers.

Furthermore, Infinix confirmed that the Infinix Note 30 VIP special edition will be the first smartphone to feature the revolutionary 3D lighting leather technology. The smartphone is scheduled to launch later this month in the market.