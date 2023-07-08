Infinix introduced Zero Book 13 series with Intel 13th Gen Chipset

Infinix announced its first premium Zero Book 13 series notebook laptops in the Indian markets. The firm is quite known for its entry-level notebooks such as InBook X2 Slim was launched recently. Infinix takes a leaf into the premium range notebook markets with its Zero Book 13 series where it will compete with some of the big players in the markets such as Samsung, Asus, Dell, and other laptop brands. Inifnix chooses the blue team (Intel processors)to make its machines powerful. Have a look at the details of Zero Book 13 series specs and pricing.

The Infinix Zero Book 13 starts at Rs 51,990 (~$629) for the i5 variant with 16GB/512GB, the i7 model with 16GBRAM + 512GBSSD costs Rs 64,999(~$786), and the 32GB + 1TB variant retails at Rs 69,990 (~$847) and the high-end i9 variant configured with 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD is priced at Rs 81,990 (~$992). It comes in a sole Gray color option and open sales will commence on July 11 via Flipkart in India.

If you are thinking about the 13 in the name it actually refers to size but it’s not, unlike we saw notebooks from Asus or Dell usually the number in the name referred to the screen size of the machine. In the case of Infinix its opposite the 13 number doesn’t denote the size of the notebook which is confusing.

The Infinix Zero Book 13 series notebooks are powered by Intel’s latest 13th Gen chipset Which is efficient enough to handle every task you throw at it. You can choose the core you want, Infinix offers core i5-13500H, i7-13700H, and i9-13900H configured with up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB PCle 4.0 Nvme SSD storage. Infinix offers a physical button on the side that lets you switch between eco, balanced, and performance profiles.

You’ll get a 15.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz standard refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. Infinix offers a metal body sturdy design and aluminum chassis with a 16.9mm thickness making it a lighter and thinner notebook.

It houses a 70Wh battery with support for 100W fast charging tech. For security, it has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. Connectivity options include WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, 2 x USB C ports, 2x USB A 3.0 ports, a microSD card slot, and an HDMI 1.4 port.