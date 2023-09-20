BLU has unveiled its latest offering, BOLD N3 to fans around the world. This is an epitome of sophistication, designed to push the boundaries of innovation. The N3 presents amazing design features, excellent specifications, and appealing pricing.

BOLD N3 design

According to information on BLU website, the BLU BOLD N3 boasts a stunning 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED curved screen display. The device possess immersive viewing experience that knows no bounds. In the same way, the user is assured of a comfortable grip of the device during extended usage periods.

The N3 sophistication includes a stunning glass back that comes in the shade of sage green. Moreover, the smartphone is sleek, lightweight, and complemented by dual-curved screen. More importantly, it is meticulously crafted with premium materials that enables the device to seamlessly blend elegance and cutting-edge technology into one remarkable package.

Triple AI cameras

Interestingly, the all-new BOLD N3 enables the user to snap pictures like a pro at any moment. Additionally, users now enjoy the superior features of the camera setup which includes HDR, Night, AI, and Pro Mode. These are designed to enable the device maximize clarity and detail of every picture.

See Also: BLU sub-brand BOLD returns with premium grade N2

There’s an 8MP super wide-angle anti-distortion camera, and a 2MPmacro camera. However, the front-facing camera is a super high-resolution 16MP lens that allows the shoot of perfect selfies. The device comes with the perfect camera for recording superb, instantaneous UHD 4K resolution videos.

5G connectivity

BOLD N3 users can enjoy unparalleled connectivity and performance experience. Users can stream their favorite shows on Netflix, play your favorite games, and immerse yourself in any movies at any time. Furthermore, you can engage in high speed downloads, and connect with your loved ones through glitch-free video calls. All these are possible with the power of 5G unparalleled connectivity.

Processor & memory

The BOLD N3 is powered by Mediatek’s 7050 processor with ARM Cortex-A78 architecture, that provides the power of speed gaming, smoother scrolling and less eye fatigue. Users can multitask seamlessly with 256GB of internal memory and 8GB of RAM.

Availability & price

Conclusively, the BOLD N3 is available for the exceptional price of just $299.99. There’s also a limited-time flash deal of $100.00 off for early birds. Visit Amazon if you wish to purchase the BLU BOLD N3.