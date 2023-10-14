Loop, a Belgian lifestyle brand developing smart products to manage sound has released a new product, the Loop Switch. According to the team, Loop Switch is the brand’s highest-tech earplug produced until now.

This is a latest Loop effort allowing users to shift effortlessly between societal, active and focus-oriented use states. Those making use of the new product are able to manage sounds effectively. They could do it effortlessly just like switching light on or off.

Users love the ease of using Loop Switch

As revealed above, the use of the gadget is simply through rotating the dial found on the outer loop area of the earplug. It comes with three modes – the Engage, the Experience, and the Quiet. It’s just like three earplugs in one.

The Engage mode: This is intended for social settings such as family picnics, or simple get-together and meetings. On these occasions, noise can be managed effectively.

The Experience mode: This is intended for active environments such as during live music events, festivals, travels and other activities.

The Quiet mode: It gives up to 25 dB (SNR). Also, it’s perfect for focus and concentration, work from home activities and more.

Loop Switch price is $59.95, not too bad for big enthusiasts. The gadget comes in four colors of black, white, blue, and pink. The color-matched silicone comes in varying sizes of XS, S, M, and L, just like other Loop designs.

Enjoy as you carry it around. There’s no issue with carrying the Loop Switch around inside its cage – a carry-go case.

New Loop products

Loop is adding new collections soon before the end of the year. This includes Loop Equinox Seasonal Collection, and New Core Colors (2.0).

Over the years, the brand’s products have been known as best in the industry. No wonder, New York Times named Loop earplugs the best for concerts. The company has sold more than five million earplugs around the world since 2016.