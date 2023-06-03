Are you tired of the hassle of brushing and flossing separately? Do you often find yourself skipping flossing due to lack of time or convenience? Say goodbye to those problems with the Soocas Neos Brushing and Flossing Electric Toothbrush.

This innovative toothbrush, now available for funding through Kickstarter, redefines your dental hygiene routine by combining the essential practices of brushing and flossing into one seamless experience.

Convenient 2-in-1 Functionality

With the Soocas Neos, you can floss while brushing your teeth with minimal effort. Simply press a button, and the toothbrush takes care of the rest. Whether you already floss regularly or tend to skip it, this toothbrush makes flossing a natural part of your daily oral care routine.

The Neos toothbrush offers two cleaning modes to suit your needs. In Deep Cleaning mode, it brushes your teeth for 75 seconds and then provides an extra 30 to 50 seconds of combined brushing and flossing. This mode is great for a thorough clean.

If you’re in a hurry, you can use the Speed Cleaning mode, which brushes and flosses your teeth in just 30 to 50 seconds.

Enhanced Cleaning Power

Unlike traditional electric toothbrushes, the Soocas Neos offers a wider coverage and reach. Its TriSync structure incorporates advanced technologies like the FlowPulse Pump, MagVortex, and CompClean Brush Head.

The AquaJet Tech of the FlowPulse Pump generates pulsed water flows through the powerful MagVortex, enabling precise flossing in hard-to-reach areas. The high-frequency vibration of the MagVortex, combined with the brush head, ensures a thorough and comprehensive cleaning experience from all directions.

In our testing over the first few weeks with it, we noticed that the toothbrush is able to clean our teeth much more efficiently. Moreover, it seems to be more rigorous, too, as it removes pieces and parts from food that might otherwise be stuck between teeth or the gums.

HydroSonic Technology

The breakthrough HydroSonic Tech of the Soocas Neos utilizes the high-frequency vibration of the MagVortex to transform toothpaste into a foam. This foam is then directed into the gum lines and dental gaps, effectively removing food particles and dental plaque. The synchronized brushing and flossing action ensures a deep clean and promotes optimal oral health.

Designed for Your Lifestyle

With a pretty impressive 30-day battery life, you can take it with you on your travels or use it for an extended period without worrying about recharging.

Additionally, you can adjust the intensity of the AquaJet for a personalized cleaning experience. The Dupont bristles of the CompHead will gradually fade in color, so you’ll know when it’s time to replace them.

If there were one quibble with the unit, it’s the overall footprint and weight. Because it has a water tank it is both thicker and heavier than other battery-powered toothbrushes.

Also worth noting, you’ll need to add water to the device each time you plan to use it. And if you can help it, be near the sink when the flossing gets going, lest you plan to make a real mess.

Superior Cleaning Performance

Whether you’re accustomed to electronic toothbrushes or still using a manual one, the Soocas Neos has exceeded our expectations. It sounds gross to talk about it, but we’re finding that it gets into hard-to-reach places that might otherwise be missed with a traditional brushing.

According to Soocas the toothbrush removes 40 times more dental plaque, cleans dental gaps 10 times better, and delivers twice the efficiency in achieving whiter teeth compared to manual toothbrushes.

Crowdfunding on Kickstarter

The Soocas Neos is currently available for crowdfunding on Kickstarter, and it’s close to reaching its funding goal. By supporting the campaign, you can be one of the first to own this revolutionary electric toothbrush at a special launch price of just $134.

This exclusive offer includes the Neos 2-in-1 electric toothbrush with a one-year warranty, four extra brush heads, a cleaning brush, a waterproof travel bag, a wireless charger, and a quick start guide to get you brushing and flossing together—all for a fraction of its retail value ($229).

Upgrade your dental hygiene routine with the Soocas Neos Brushing and Flossing Electric Toothbrush. Embrace the convenience, advanced technologies, and superior cleaning power this innovative toothbrush offers. Visit the Soocas Neos Kickstarter page to support the campaign and secure your very own Soocas Neos at the special launch price. Say goodbye to separate brushing and flossing and hello to a healthier, happier smile.