Yesterday, Qualcomm introduced its next-generation processors at the Snapdragon Summit 2023 including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for smartphones and tablets, Snapdragon X Elite for laptops, and Snapdragon S7 and S7 Pro Gen 1 audio platforms for headphones, speakers, and earbuds.

Not even 24 hours have passed since Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and we already have a list of the smartphones that are going to feature the latest Qualcomm mobile platforms.

The first is Vivo’s subsidiary gaming brand iQOO, which has confirmed that its upcoming iQOO 12 flagship series of smartphones will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Anonymous tipster collaborated with AndroidGuys and revealed some key specifications of the upcoming iQOO 12 flagship smartphone.

According to the tipster, iQOO is launching its next generation iQOO 12 gaming smartphones on November 7 in its home turf- China and a global launch is scheduled later this year. No doubt, the iQOO 12 will be the first batch of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered smartphones and the world’s first smartphone to feature Qualcoom’s newly launched mobile platform.

Processor aside, just like every year, this year also iQOO has collaborated with BMW M Motorsport company which means iQOO 12 Legend Edition inspired by BMW Motorsport is coming too. This is iQOO’s 4th consecutive year of collaboration between the brands.

Furthermore, for enhanced graphics, the iQOO 12 will feature a dedicated display processor with hardware ray tracing technology- similar to the technology that was introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro. Basically, the hardware ray tracing technology enables ultra-realistic lighting, reflections, and shadows in mobile games for a massive leap in graphics and immersion, offering an immersive gaming experience like never before.

The tipster also mentioned that the iQOO 12 will be the first gaming smartphone that will allow you to play your favorite titles like PUBG, Genshin Impact, and LOL mobile at up to 144 FPS, surpassing the native frame rate cap of 120Hz that game developers set, and it will deliver a true high frame rate mobile gaming experience.