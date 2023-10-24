Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit 2023 kicks off at Maui Hawaii, unveiling next-generation chipsets. Today, Qualcomm introduced two new sound platforms the S7 and S7 Pro Gen 1 that take the sound experience even further.

The growing demand for true wireless earbuds and headphones with premium audio features is all-time high since the usage of earbuds and headphones is considered crucial for activities such as commuting, working, and gaming. According to Qualcomm’s latest sound report, over 73% of consumers want premium sound features including spatial audio, clear voice calls, and lower audio latency on their devices.

These are Qualcomm’s most advanced audio platforms ever- the Qualcomm S7 and S7 Pro Gen 1 sound platform, specially designed for headphones, earbuds, and speakers. The combination of high performance, low-power computing, on-device AI, and advanced connectivity sets a new benchmark in the era of audio innovation, delivering immersive and personalized audio experiences. These latest sound platforms are designed for audio products including earbuds, headphones, and speakers, as of now. Qualcomm has no plans to expand it to further devices, said Guy Gampell Product Marketing Manager at Qualcomm in an interview with the AndroidGuys.

Qualcomm S7 and S7 Pro Gen 1 Sound Platforms: Unleash Next-level Audio Experiences

Qualcomm is taking a sound experience even further with its latest addition of two new Qualcomm S7 and S7 Pro sound platforms in the portfolio. The latest platforms bring meaningful upgrades over the last-gen Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 sound platform.

Qulacomm totally revamped the architecture of these platforms to achieve significant numbers when it comes to performance. The S7 and S7 Pro Gen 1 both sound platforms are power-efficient, delivering six times more compute power and almost 100 times more AI power than the last generation platforms.

Qualcomm packs a dedicated Qualcomm Micro eNPU 64GOPS AI engine with a DSP 2x500MHz cores, 1x250MHz core, and 10.6MB of RAM (up from 2.64MB in the last generation) in both platforms that ensures a new tier of audio performance.

Features Comparison

Both platforms use on-device AI to improve hearing enhancement technologies and deliver a more seamless user experience by tracking user needs throughout the day and optimizing as per conditions. For example, by using On-device AI learning, if you are on call, it can intelligently switch to ANC mode and once the call ends it will automatically switch to transparent mode.

The S7 and S7 Pro Gen 1 support Qualcomm’s 4th Gen Active Noise Cancellation which the firm claims offers the strongest-ever ANC performance in conditions like busy office, cafe, or on streets. The 4th Gen ANC automatically and dynamically adapts, providing strong ANC performance based on different environmental conditions.

Furthermore, Qualcomm packs dedicated cores for audio curation including hearing loss compensation, ANC, Transparency, and noise management. Both chipset supports the latest Bluetooth v5.4 connectivity establishing a faster and seamless connection with the device. You get Hi-Fi grade stereo audio codec and Bluetooth LE Audio experiences including Auracast and Broadcast Audio offer great sound experience.

What makes the S7 Pro Gen 1 So Pro

Qualcomm integrated its revolutionary XPAN technology in the S7 Pro Gen 1 platform that keeps your earbuds connected even when your phone is in another room, or a another floor of your building. With the XPAN technology, the Qualcomm S7 Pro Gen 1 platform brings high bit-rate audiophile music streaming which delivers over WiFi at a power consumption level that means you get a stunning lossless audio quality ranging from 92KHz to 192KHz.