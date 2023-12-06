Vivo’s gaming smartphone manufacturer sub-brand iQOO has officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphone the iQOO 12 on global markets. iQOO’s new gaming beast brings tons of significant improvements including design, camera, performance, and battery department over the predecessor iQOO 11.

Speaking about the design, iQOO fully revamped the design of its latest flagship iQOO 12 smartphone which now looks stunning and eye-grabbling. You get the same Legend (White color- adorned with BMW’s iconic tri-color stripes which BMW called “the Clous de Paris pattern”, showing the racing spirit of BMW M Motorsport) and Alpha (Black color ) variants in the iQOO 12, but it looks different this time and that’s enough to entice any tech enthusiasts.

Both variants come with a glass back- the Legend is equipped with Porcelain Enamel Glass and the Alpha boasts an AG glass body which feels very premium and comfortable in hand.

Under the hood, iQOO used Qualcomm’s most powerful processor to date for its latest flagship. Powering the iQOO 12 with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset based on 4nm technology paired with iQOO’s custom supercomputing chip Q1 which is specially designed to enhance and optimize in-game performance. The integrated Adreno 750 GPU handles graphics and app loading and switching-sided things.

iQOO packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 internal storage. As for software, it boots on Funtouch 14 based on the latest Android 14 operating system. iQOO promises three years of major software updates (Up to Android 17) and four years of security patch updates. The iQOO 12 houses a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for whopping 120W flash charge support that charges the smartphone 0 to 100% within minutes.

Furthermore, a custom supercomputing display Chip Q1 offers game super-resolution, game super frame rate, and game display enhancement that boosts mobile gaming visual experience at incredibly high frame rates of up to 144fps on demanding titles such as Genshin Impact, PUBG Mobile, and League of Legends mobile.

For an immersive gaming experience, iQOO 12 sports a stunning 6.78-inch high-definition1.5K 2800×1260) AMOLED LTPO panel with a whopping 144Hz dynamic refresh rate (that automatically switches between high to low depending on the screen content), HDR10+ support, and 3000 nits of peak brightness. You get an IP64 water and dust resistance rating which keeps the device safe and sound even in harsh weather conditions. As for dimensions, the iQOO 12 weighs just 203.7 grams and is 8.1mm thin feels classy, and ultra-slime in hand.

This gaming smartphone is fully loaded with tons of gaming features that deliver the ultimate gaming experience. It packs a large X-Axis Linear motor that produces great haptic feedback triggers while gaming. Two symmetrical dual stereo speakers embedded in iQOO 12 offer a next-level audio experience while playing first-person shooting games. To keep the internal hardware cool during long-time gaming sessions, it boasts a four-zone cooling system and a 6K vapor chamber that dissipates heat efficiently.

Along with the performance, iQOO packs top-notch triple rear camera sensors in the iQOO 12 which makes it an absolute camera beast smartphone. It has a 50MP 1/1.3-inch large main sensor with both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) support. The main unit is paired with a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 10x optical zoom and 100x Digital zoom.





On the front, the device features a 16MP front-facing camera that captures stunning selfies and video chats. iQOO packs dozens of unique camera features that take stunning, sharp, and crisp shots on the go.

The iQOO 12 will be available for purchase around mid-December on the global markets and it comes in two variant options- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. Stay tuned for our iQOO 12 review, once our team finishes the testing we will publish it soon.