iQOO Neo 8 Pro launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Chipset

iQOO has officially its new iQOO Neo 8 series in China. Alongside the iQOO Neo 8 series, the firm also introduced its first tablet iQOO Pad and TWS Air Pro buds. The latest Neo 8 series comes with flagship features including a 144Hz AMOLED display, 16GB RAM, 120W fast charging, and whole much more. iQOO Neo 8 series is comprised of iQOO Neo 8 and iQOO Neo 8 Pro which comes with MediaTek’s latest top-end Dimensity 9200+ processor. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the iQOO Neo 8 series.

iQOO Neo 8 kicks off at CNY 2,999 (~$325) for the 12/256GB variant while the 16/512GB variant retails at CNY 2,899 (~482).

On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 8 Pro version costs CNY 3,099 (~$440) for the 16/256GB variant whereas the 16/512GB model starts at CNY 3,399 (~$482). iQOO Neo 8 series comes in three attractive color options- Green, Red, and Black. The Neo 8 series will go for sale starting on May 31 in China via iQOO Store.

iQOO Neo 8 and iQOO Neo 8 Pro both shares the same 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz variable refresh rate and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. For optics, iQOO Neo 8 houses a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera setup with OIS support joined by a 2MP depth unit while the pro variant also boasts a dual camera setup with a 50MP main camera with OIS support paired with 8MP ultrawide shooter. Both phones have Vivo V1+ chips to achieve better camera results. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Neo 8 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9200+ chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage. On the other hand, the base Neo 8 gets a Qualcomm snapdragon 8+ Gen chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. To keep the thermals neutral, iQOO added a massive 5002 mm2 vapor chamber. This large vapor chamber keeps the device cool under a heavy load.

You’ll get a big dual-cell 5,000mAh battery with a whopping 120W fast charging support but these phones don’t have wireless charging support. iQOO claims that the smartphone charges 0 to 50% in just 9 minutes. Both smartphones run on Android 13 based on Origin OS 3 out of the box.