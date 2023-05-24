iQOO Neo 8 Pro launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Chipset

iQOO has officially its new iQOO Neo 8 series in China. Alongside the iQOO Neo 8 series, the firm also introduced its first tablet iQOO Pad and TWS Air Pro buds. The latest Neo 8 series comes with flagship features including a 144Hz AMOLED display, 16GB RAM, 120W fast charging, and whole much more. iQOO Neo 8 series is comprised of iQOO Neo 8 and iQOO Neo 8 Pro which comes with MediaTek’s latest top-end Dimensity 9200+ processor. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the iQOO Neo 8 series. 

iQOO Neo 8 kicks off at CNY 2,999 (~$325) for the 12/256GB variant while the 16/512GB variant retails at CNY 2,899 (~482). 

On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 8 Pro version costs CNY 3,099 (~$440) for the 16/256GB variant whereas the 16/512GB model starts at CNY 3,399 (~$482). iQOO Neo 8 series comes in three attractive color options- Green, Red, and Black. The Neo 8 series will go for sale starting on May 31 in China via iQOO Store

iQOO Neo 8 and iQOO Neo 8 Pro both shares the same 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz variable refresh rate and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. For optics, iQOO Neo 8 houses a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera setup with OIS support joined by a 2MP depth unit while the pro variant also boasts a dual camera setup with a 50MP main camera with OIS support paired with 8MP ultrawide shooter. Both phones have Vivo V1+ chips to achieve better camera results. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera. 

iQOO Neo 8 Pro launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Chipset

Under the hood, the Neo 8 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9200+ chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage. On the other hand, the base Neo 8 gets a Qualcomm snapdragon 8+ Gen chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. To keep the thermals neutral, iQOO added a massive 5002 mm2 vapor chamber. This large vapor chamber keeps the device cool under a heavy load. 

You’ll get a big dual-cell 5,000mAh battery with a whopping 120W fast charging support but these phones don’t have wireless charging support. iQOO claims that the smartphone charges 0 to 50% in just 9 minutes. Both smartphones run on Android 13 based on Origin OS 3 out of the box. 

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Previous articleAre There Crypto Wallets on Android?
Abhinav Fating
Abhinav is a tech enthusiast who finds it difficult to hold his excitement when it comes to the latest gadgets. He holds a degree in Engineering and is obsessed with smartphones and Laptops. When he is not writing, you will find him scrolling memes on Instagram.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.