iQOO is working on the latest mid-range Z7 Pro 5G smartphone which is scheduled to launch on August 31 in India. The upcoming device has already been listed on Amazon and today brand itself officially confirmed the availability of the device via its official Twitter handle.

iQOO launched the vanilla Z7 variant in the Indian market, earlier this year in March, and now the Pro variant is on its way to India. Ahead of the launch, specifications of the iQOO Z7 Pro surfaced online and a teaser poster also reveals the design details of the upcoming device.

The Amazon listing suggests that the device will feature a curved display with a punch-hole selfie camera in the center for selfies and video chats. Furthermore, iQOO revealed that the Z7 Pro will support 5G connectivity. At this time, that is the only information we have but the brand will reveal more about it in the coming week.

Other leaked specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor based on 4nm, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, and a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the device will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor, and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video chats.