Jillian Michaels unveils new wearable at CES 2023

At CES 2023, the Industry-leading famous wearable brand iTouch wearables introduced its new iTouch Air 4 Jillian Michaels Edition smartwatch and iTouch Active Jillian Michaels edition fitness tracker in partnership with Health and wellness expert Jillian Michaels.

Alongside this new device, the company also unveils the latest iTouch Explorer 4, iTouch Flex 4, and iTouch Sport 4 wearables. The successor to the iTouch Air 3 smartwatch features a new design with a bigger display and an improved biometric sensor to track heart rate and step count more accurately. To track your activities more accurately, the iTouch 4 offers 20+ sports modes. At the same time, the iTouch Active Jillian Michaels fitness tracker now comes with a full touch screen and also has 13+ sports modes support which makes your exercising experience much better.

Apart from basic features, iTouch added one more feature to both wearables: “LoveTap”. A “LoveTap” feature allows you to send glowing heart notifications to your loved ones.

The iTouch’s latest 2023 wearable lineup includes the iTouch Air 4 Jillian Michaels Edition smartwatch, iTouch Active Jillian Michaels fitness tracker, iTouch Explorer 4, iTouch Flex 4, and iTouch Sport 4, and pricing will range from $75 – $115. It will be available in Spring 2023 via iTouch’s official website. iTouch offers its latest and more improved wearables at an affordable price range, so if you are looking for a fitness tracker or a smartwatch, iTouch will be an option you can consider.

Also, there is one great offer, with your successful purchase of the iTouch Air 4 Jillian Michaels Edition smartwatch or iTouch Active Jillian Michaels fitness tracker, you will get worth $59.99 Jillian Michaels’s Fitness app subscription free straight for 90 days.

