Leading tech manufacturer Lenovo has just taken the wraps off its new lineup of IdeaPad Chromebook Plus laptops. These laptops, like other new Chromebook Plus devices, are all about enhancing productivity, unleashing creativity, and providing ease of use with the help of advanced hardware components and AI-powered tools.

Key Takeaways

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Chromebook Plus laptops continue to strike the perfect balance between affordability and performance, catering to users who want more from their devices, whether at home, in the office, or on the go.

The new laptops come with a host of exclusive tools, including File Sync for offline access to Google Drive files, a 1080p webcam with AI-powered video calling tools for crystal-clear video conferencing, and the innovative Google Photos Magic Eraser, which effortlessly removes unwanted distractions from photos.

IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus (via Lenovo)

For gaming enthusiasts, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus (16″, 7) is equipped with AI-powered video call enhancements while retaining a high-performance gaming experience with a 120Hz refresh rate and RGB backlighting.

The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus (14″, 7) offers the flexibility of a 2-in-1 convertible, making it ideal for on-the-go users who demand both capability and versatility. It is perfect for tasks ranging from content creation to sketching, with the added bonus of Adobe Photoshop integration.

The IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus (14″, 8) is a reliable everyday performer that’s military-grade certified to resist spills and drops. It’s a lightweight multitasker, ensuring users can stay productive wherever they are, online or offline.

IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus (via Lenovo)

Who Should Care?

Remote Workers : The IdeaPad Chromebook Plus laptops offer the flexibility to work from anywhere while staying connected and productive.

: The IdeaPad Chromebook Plus laptops offer the flexibility to work from anywhere while staying connected and productive. Students and Creatives : With features like Adobe Photoshop integration and the Google Photos Magic Eraser, these laptops are perfect for students and creatives looking to enhance their work.

: With features like Adobe Photoshop integration and the Google Photos Magic Eraser, these laptops are perfect for students and creatives looking to enhance their work. Gamers : The IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus caters to gamers, combining AI-powered video call tools with gaming excellence.

: The IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus caters to gamers, combining AI-powered video call tools with gaming excellence. On-the-Go Professionals : The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is a versatile 2-in-1 device that suits professionals who need flexibility and performance.

: The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is a versatile 2-in-1 device that suits professionals who need flexibility and performance. Rugged Users: The IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is a durable option for those who are always on the move and need a reliable device.

Pricing and Availability

The IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus (14″, 8) starts at $549.99 and is available in North America.

The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus (14″, 7) starts at $499.99 and is also available in North America.

The IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus (16″, 7) is not available in North America and starts at 599 euros in EMEA.

All these laptops come with a complimentary three-month Photoshop web and Adobe Express Premium plan.