Soundcore starts 2021 with Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC earbuds

CES always brings a boatload of new gadgets each year and 2021 is no exception. Soundcore makes great audio devices and has announced the latest for its lineup this year. The Liberty Air 2 Pro with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Packed with features

● PureNote Driver technology with 11mm drivers for accurate sound and clarity at all frequencies.

● Multi-mode ANC with Transport, Indoor and Outdoor settings for customizable usage levels

● Two transparency modes enhance the environment including voices without removing earbuds.

● 7-hour battery in earbuds with ANC off / 6-hour battery with ANC on

● Qi wireless charging case with 26-hour battery with ANC off / 21-hour battery with ANC on as

well as USB-C charging.

● Anker Fast Charging technology – 10 minutes charging earbuds = 2 hours of playtime

● Premium call quality using 6-mic uplink noise reduction helps optimize voices and minimize

background noise.

● Customizable user touch controls to set preferences for play/pause, track advance, volume, etc.

● Voice-assistant compatibility with Siri​ ®​ at launch and other popular voice-assistants in the future.

● Nine sets of silicone ear tips, ranging from XXXS to XL and L+ to ensure a proper fit.

● Bluetooth version – 5.0

● Waterproof rating – IPX4

● Available in Four Colors: Onyx Black, Titanium White, Sapphire Blue, and Crystal Pink

Familiar design to Soundcore fans

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC earbuds continue the design language the company has had for the last two years. Honestly, the earbuds look like last year’s Liberty 2 Pro and the Liberty Air 2 had a baby. You will get a teardrop design similar to the Liberty Air 2 but with a neat new angular profile.

Stow that away in the charging case that’s very reminiscent of the Liberty 2 Pro one and I think you have a winner. I really hope it has the same satisfying slide mechanism and clicks as that one. Those that have one know what I’m talking about.

Available now

The new Liberty Air 2 Pro is available now in all three colors from Amazon, Best Buy, and Soundcore. The retail price will be $129.99 but from the looks and pedigree, it should be well worth it.