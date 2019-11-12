Master & Dynamic offers up wireless variant of MH40 headphones

Five years after first hitting the market, Master & Dynamic has gone back to its roots. Today finds the premium audio brand introducing the MH40 Wireless on-ear headphones, which are — as you guessed it — a wireless approach to its first set of cans.

This isn’t just taking unused or unsold stock and sticking a Bluetooth chip inside. That would hardly be a way to celebrate a fifth anniversary. Indeed, Master & Dynamic has made a handful of adjustments and improvements to the iconic model.

Even with an internal battery, the MH40 Wireless are considerably lighter (276g) than its wired counterpart (360g). Moreover, they have a new 40mm custom driver set whereas the original model had 45mm drivers. As to how that translates to audio experience remains to be seen.

The MH40 wireless have Bluetooth 5.0 with support for Qualcomm aptX and are said to offer upwards of 18 hours battery life per charge. Master & Dynamic claims that just 30 minutes on a charger will replenish half of the battery.

The MH40 feature a dual mic array on the right ear to filter out external noise on phone calls. Additionally, the headphones come with a USB-C-to-analog audio cable for use when listeners don’t want or need Bluetooth.

The MH40 Wireless are sold in three color combos: Gunmetal with black coated canvas, black metal with black coated canvas, and silver metal with brown coated canvas. The headphones come with a canvas carrying bag with the USB-C-to-analog cable and a standard USB-C charging cable.

Head to Master & Dynamic’s website to learn more or to purchase the MH40 Wireless for $299.