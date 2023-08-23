Metro by T-Mobile has launched the Broadband BS Fund to assist Spectrum and Xfinity customers to solve exploding wireless bills and other Big Cable challenges. It’s called “Nada Yada Yada”. This move is made to reaffirm the prepaid wireless leader’s commitment to wireless without hassles.

Why the BS Fund matters

Users can now bypass added taxes, surprise charges, exploding bills, and many other surprises when they pay their bills. This applies in areas such as paying for airline tickets, booking hotel rooms, recharging cable broadband and more. Also, Metro by T-Mobile is making it simple, transparent, and predictable for anyone who wishes to enjoy the new service.

This is the only prepaid provider delivering wireless services without unpleasant surprises. Metro also has the biggest selection of free 5G phones in prepaid and 5G coverage on the T-Mobile network, all included at no cost to the subscriber.

Metro by T-Mobile has made these available for anyone who wishes to avoid the “Nada Yada Yada.”

Significance of the Broadband BS Fund

It serves to reimburse some customers who are already tired of the “Yada Yada.” They can get reprieve from explosive wireless bills offered by Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile.

Customers can get unlimited 5G data for only $25 per month for a single line of unlimited 5G smartphone. However, they must bring their phone and number for verification.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available for customers that costs $20 per month through an Affordable Connectivity Program with a Metro wireless plan. More Americans can now get access to more affordable home broadband. Learn more about these.

How the Broadband BS Fund works

It appears that once wireless providers like Spectrum and Xfinity smacks their customers with exploding bills after offering them deals, users see their bills skyrocket. All that is about to change starting in September when Spectrum’s promo expires.

Therefore, Metro by T-Mobile promises to cover the skyrocketing bills by setting aside about $1 million. Even those already using the Big Cable for home internet can jump on the new offer. All they have to do to qualify is share their story HERE and they will be reimbursed for their Cable trauma.