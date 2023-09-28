Minimis Technologies has released the world’s first standalone smart HUD wearable tech called Minimis Glass. It incorporates high-resolution wave-guide heads-up display into stylish but simple sunglasses.

This is a wearable device in a world of its own, and as such, has no need of a secondary product to use it.

Why Minimis Glass is significant

Try to imagine runners and cyclists making use of a plethora devices that could bug them down during a race. The Glass makes them to avoid such distractions to make use of only a single item, a privilege only the Minimis Glass can only afford.

Therefore, runners and cyclists are able to have access to real-time performance data, music, maps, all of those without a phone. Furthermore, Minimis Glass wave-guide offers higher resolution than any other device like it. Athletes are able to use the device and still see everything on the race tract without taking their off the road or zone.

Major features

The device provides everything an athlete needs: real-time, customizable performance data (offering one-second refresh rate). Also, the precise tracking of stats matter. This include tracking time, speed, distance, and heart rate. Users can see through the navigation how the journey proceeds.

Here are the key stats of Minimis Glass:

Display: Full HD 1920×1080

Audio: Bluetooth Output

Wireless Connectivity: 4G LTE

Chipset: Qualcomm QCM2290

GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 702

RAM: 2GB LPDDR4X

Batteries: 2 x 650mAh

Dimensions: 185mm x 155mm x 55mm

Weight: 90 grams

The Minimis founder said he started the wearable device from scratch because he despised carrying sticky watches and smartphones at the same time while in a race. Bike computers were also not suitable at all. He believes that sports men and women will look back one day and see the tools that matter now as being obsolete.

Enjoy the ride without the clutter

Minimis promises a world of ease for runners and cyclists. Simply, there’s no need for a phone while racing. They are free to stream music on Android platform, working out fully free.

The Minimis Glass is selling for U.S. $699. Get one here.