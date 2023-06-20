Nubia Neovision Glass was released at the 2023 MWC World Mobile Communications Exhibition in Barcelona, Spain. ZTE Corporation is making more information about the eyewear available at this time. The Corporation announced the pricing and global availability as from June 19, 2023.

Nubia Neovision Glass Exciting screen features

The Neovision Glass offers various interesting features that consumers adore. There’s a virtual large screen that can be applied to a different scenarios such as personal mobile theater, mobile gaming center, and other uses.

Now, users have better way to explore exciting aspects of life through the screen. For example, the screen can project images onto a virtual screen seamlessly in real-time. It can also connect effortlessly connect with other devices such as drones, phones, game consoles, laptops and others.

World’s first smart glasses with Hi-Res Audio Quality certification

Nubia Neovision Glass offers a superior visual and audio experience. The user can have an immersive view on a Micro-OLED 120-inch screen with PPI of 3500. There’s also a binocular HD resolution of 1080P providing crisp details and vivid colors. The brightness is up to 1800 nits.

Furthermore, this eyewear comes with dual omnidirectional speakers and cyclonic sound tank. It achieves a lossless sound quality that enhances the audio experience.

Trendy design

On the other hand, one thing that makes Nubia Neovision Glass a winner is that it boasts minimalist, streamlined design exuding a light luxury sunglasses style. It weighs just 79 grams. The frameless, sleek, and stylish magnetic lenses improves fashion and technology.

Nubia Neovision Glass price & availability

The eyewear is already on sale as from June 19. The regions where it is available are Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. However, it is not available in all the countries in all these regions yet.

Get it through the ZTE official website at a cost of $529.