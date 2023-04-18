Affordable wireless service provider Mint Mobile announced it is increasing the amount of data in all its plans free of charge. The new rate plans are already in effect.

According to a release by Mint, this is the third time the company will improve on its mission “to provide affordable wireless to new and existing customers by offering more data, without increasing prices.”

Wireless carriers will have a big challenge contending against Mint as they often increase prices when they offer more data. This move will definitely attract new customers to Mint Mobile.

What’s in it for you?

You may check out this video in which Mint Mobile’s founder, Ryan Reynolds promises that all new and existing Mint customers will have their data upgraded. This, he added, will be done without charge.

Reynolds also clarified that 4GB data will be upgraded to 5GB, while 10GB will be upgraded to 15GB. 15GB will be upgraded to 20GB, and so on and so forth. All these are coming with more gigabytes.

See Also: Mint Mobile Buyer’s Guide

More data at same low price

As from April 14, all customers of Mint Mobile will enjoy the following data boost at the low prices shown below.

$15 per month for 5GB of 5G (formerly 4GB)

$20 per month for 15 GB of 5G (previously 10 GB)

$25 per month for 20 GB of 5G (previously 15 GB)

$30 per month for 40 GB of 5G (previously 35 GB)

Most of these plans were previously 4G LTE data.

Existing Mint subscribers will be excited as they see the new plans in higher data amounts as their monthly data refreshes. They will enjoy Mint’s flexible plans which means 25-50 percent more data than previously given.

What’s more? Mint keeps the process simple for subscribers so they don’t have to register again, or take any other action to benefit from the new plan.