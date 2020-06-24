Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ announced with double the RAM

In 2018, Mobvoi announced the TicWatch C2, a watch that combined 2-day battery life and a classic design.

Now, they’ve decided to give the watch a revamp, the TicWatch C2+ with 1 gigabyte of RAM and two watch straps, one leather and one silicon band. The C2+ also comes in new colors; Onyx, Platinum, and Rose Gold.

TicWatch C2+
Onyx
Platinum
Rose Gold

Other than that, the TicWatch C2 and C2+ are essentially identical, with Wear OS, The Snapdragon Wear 2100, Bluetooth 4.1, and IP68 sweat and waterproofing.

The TicWatch C2+ claims 1 to 1 and a half days of battery life, which is a slight decrease from the 2-day claims of the original C2

The Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ is available for $209.99 right now at the Mobvoi website.

