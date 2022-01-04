At CES 2022, Morphée announced their new Morphée Zen. Designed to provide mental wellness sessions throughout the day wherever you go. It helps aid in anxiety reduction as well as boost concentration and mental focus.

As the latest device in the Morphée portfolio this is a device you can take with you at all times. Whenever you need a mental break, grab the Zen and destress in as little as 5 minutes. The Morphée Zen consists of 72 sessions and six themes, which include Dynamic Relaxation, Deep Relaxation, Immersive Journeys, Nature Sounds, Relaxing Music, and “Chrono Zen”.

It looks like a spa stone and carries Morphée’s vision of unplugging from your environment and reconnecting with yourself.

Morphée Zen features

100 % non-digital

Ultra-portable / Intuitive & easy to use

Expertise & efficiency: 72 sessions designed by relaxation experts: sophrologists, hypnotherapists, psychologists

Dimensions: 7,5 x 7 x 1,5 cm (2.95 x 2.76 x 0.6 in)

Weight: 75g (2.65 oz)

Battery life: 3 hours on play mode, turns off automatically after 5 min

Audio: through wired headphones jack

The Zen joins Morphée’s existing devices, the Morphée and My Little Morphée.

The Morphée Zen will be available in Q3 2022 and carry an MSRP of $79.99.