Moto G 5G (2023) launched with Snapdragon 480+ processor

Motorola expanded its budget range G-series lineup with the addition of the Moto G 5G smartphone. The successor to the Moto G 2022 comes with notable improvements over its predecessor. Have a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the Moto G 5G smartphone.

The Moto G 5G (2023) kicks off at $250 (~₹20,000) and it will be available starting from May 25 via Motorola’s official website, Amazon, Best Buy, and network carriers such as T-Mobile Metro and AT&T in the US. It comes in Black and Silver two beautiful color options.

Under the hood, Moto G 5G (2023) is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is further expandable up to 1TB via micro-SD card. The device boots Andriod 13 based on MY UX 5 out of the box. It features a dual rear camera setup at the back. The rectangle-shaped camera module houses a 48MP primary lens paired with a 2MP Macro camera and there’s an 8MP snapper at the front for selfies and video chats.

You’ll get a big 6.5-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The device is backed by a massive 5,000mAH battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth v5.1, WiFi 5, and USB Type C for charging and data transfer. Other highlights of the Moto G 5G 2023 smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint, face unlock, stereo speaker, and Dolby Atmos support.

Moto G 5G (2023) Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G (8nm mobile platform) Variants: 4GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) Software & UI: Motorola MY UX 5 based on Android 13 Display: 6.5-inch LCD display, HD+, 120Hz refresh rate Rear Camera: Dual camera setup 48MP primary + 2MP macro Front Camera: 8MP Security: Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted) Connectivity: WiFi 5 (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.1, 4G, 5G Battery: 5000mAh with 15W fast charging (USB-C)