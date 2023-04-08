Motorola has officially launched the Moto G Power 5G smartphone in the US markets. The new member of the G Power family comes with notable improvements, like an improved display experience and extraordinary battery life. Have a look at the specifications, pricing, and availability of the Moto G Power 5G smartphone.

The Moto G Power 5G is priced at $299.99 for the 6GB + 256GB variant and comes in Black and White color options. The smartphone will be available for sale starting on April 13 in the US through Amazon and Motorola’s official website. The smartphone will also be available at Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, and Metro by T-Mobile in the upcoming months.

Moto G Power 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate which is up from 60Hz in 2021’s model and a 20:9 aspect ratio. You’ll get a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera which is joined by a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 16MP snapper at the front for selfies and video chats.

The Moto G Power 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 930 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD. It runs on Android 13 based on MyUx UI out of the box. The smartphone is backed by a massive 5,000 battery just like its predecessor with support for 15W fast charging tech but it ships with 10W adapter in the retail box. The firm claims that the smartphone easily lasts two to three days on a single charge.