Motorola’s prominent mid-range focused Edge 40 lineup including a Moto Edge 40 Pro and Moto Edge 40 first announced back in April. Today, Motorola is expanding its Edge 40 portfolio with the addition of the Edge 40 Neo smartphone. With some minor changes, the Edge Neo 40 smartphone is more or less like an Edge 40. Let’s check out what Motorola packs in the Edge 40 Neo.

Motorola went with MediaTek, powering the Edge Neo 40 with a Dimensity 7030 processor coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 13 based on MyUX out of the box. The device packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging tech- Charges the phone 0-50% in just 15 minutes.

You get a 6.55-inch FHD+ 10-bit pOLED curved display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. The panel is HDR10+ certified ensures brilliant visuals while watching multimedia.

In terms of lenses, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary lens with OIS support accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide lens with a 120° field of view. There’s a 32MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo starts at €399 and is now available for sale in UK and European markets. The company used 100% bio-degradable materials for the Moto Edge Neo 40. It comes in three color options- Pantone Soothing Sea, Pantone Caneel Bay, and Pantone Black Beauty.