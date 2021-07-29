Motorola on Thursday announced its latest flagship series of phones for a global audience with the debut of the Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and Edge 20 Lite. As one might expect, the trio have a number of features in common but each speaks to a different demographic.

The threesome run Android 11 out of the box with two OS upgrades promised. Additionally, the handsets come with 6.7-inch displays with high refresh rates and support for sub-6GHz 5G. All three devices also boast a 108-megapixel rear camera and have IP52 ratings against water splashes.

Edge 20 Pro

At the high end of things, the Edge 20 Pro is priced €699 (about $830 USD) and comes with higher-end features and specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

Included here are a 144Hz refresh rate for the screen, 12GB RAM, and a 16-megapixel ultrawide/macro camera. The Edge 20 Pro houses a new 8-megapixel 5x telephoto periscope-style camera with optical image stabilization.

A 32-megapixel front-facing camera snaps selfies while the 4,500mAh battery can be charged quickly using the 30W charger. Gorilla Glass 5 protects the generously sized screen.

Edge 20

The Edge 20 runs €499 (about $590 USD), is the middle or standard version, and has the same screen and high refresh rate. The chief difference being that it’s protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Internally, things are taken down a notch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor.

In the area of cameras, things are largely the same save for the telephoto shooter. Here, the experience is centered around a stabilized 8-megapixel 3x telephoto camera.

Edge 20 Lite

The budget-friendliest Edge 20 Lite, priced at €349 (about $415 USD), opts for a MediaTek Dimensity 5G-B processor. And while it includes the same 6.7-inch screen size, the OLED panel comes in at a still-respectable 90Hz refresh rate.

Unlike the other two versions, this one skips the telephoto camera altogether. On the other hand, it brings along a larger 5,000mAh battery with support for the 30W fast charging.

Availability

The Edge 20 line of phones heads to Europe, Latin America, and Asia as soon as August; Motorola indicates that a 5G Edge model will also come to North America in the fall.